Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Scores 16, grabs 12 boards off bench
Randolph put up 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists in 23 minutes Friday during a 110-105 win over Houston.
Randolph worked the Rockets' bench, and they had no answers. Despite a negligible vertical leap and a max speed slower than a Segway, Randolph continues to teach nightly clinics in the NBA on finishing below the rim and facing up out of the high post. Randolph now has three double-doubles in his last four games, despite only playing 30-plus minutes once.
