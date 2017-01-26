Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Scores 16 in start vs. Raptors

Randolph posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during a 101-99 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Randolph got his second start of the season as JaMychal Green (knee) was sidelined and received a season-high 38 minutes. He continues to score consistently for the team as he's reached double figures in 15 of the last 16 games. Randolph has also started to rebound the ball better so far in January, as his average of 9.6 rebounds per game this month is up from his season average of 8.2.