Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Scores season-high 27 points in OT upset

Randolph poured in 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes in a 128-119 overtime win over the Warriors on Friday.

The Grizzlies returned starting power forward JaMychal Green (eye) from a one-game absence, but since he didn't provide much of an impact in his 20 minutes, coach David Fizdale turned most of the playing time at the position over to Randolph, Green's top backup. Randolph responded with arguably his best performance of the campaign, as the points, assists and minutes were all season highs, while the rebounds tied his second-best total. The 35-year-old's exploits helped the Grizzlies claw their way back from a 24-point second-half deficit, and Randolph added two early baskets in the extra period to help his team claim a huge road win. It's unlikely that Randolph will replicate this stat line anytime soon, but he's still be a steady producer who's worth owning in most formats. Over his last eight games, Randolph is averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 boards and 2.6 assists in just 25.4 minutes per contest while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.