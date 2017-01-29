Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Scores team-high 28 points off bench Saturday

Randolph posted 28 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Jazz.

Zebo took a robust 20 shots in 34 minutes, which resulted in him leading the Grizzlies in scoring on the night. The veteran big man has hit the 50 percent mark or better from the floor in four of the last five contests, following a five-game stretch where he failed to accomplish the feat. Randolph continues to serve as one of the most effective big men off the bench league-wide and is now averaging 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 13 January games. with the scoring and boards both representing monthly bests to date this season.