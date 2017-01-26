Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Starting at power forward Wednesday

Randolph will start at power forward in Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

With JaMychal Green ruled out with a left knee injury, Randolph will make his second start of the season. In his last start, Randolph played 31 minutes and recorded 18 points and five boards, so look for Randolph to play a similar dose of minutes Wednesday with Jarrell Martin seeing additional minutes off the bench.

