Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Struggles in Sunday's loss

Randolph finished with six points (3-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Saturday's 111-82 loss to the Spurs.

Randolph struggled against the stingy Spurs defense, missing 10 of his 13 shots from the field and only grabbing three rebounds. The performance was reminiscent of his recent 1-for-8 dud against the Knicks on April 7, where he dropped just two points, grabbed four rebounds and dished one assist. He will look to have a better outing in the team's next game against the Spurs, though with the likes of LeMarcus Aldridge, Dewayne Dedmon, David Lee and Pau Gasol likely all tasked with defending him, it certainly won't be a cakewalk.