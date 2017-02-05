Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Will start Saturday vs. Timberwolves

Randolph will draw the start at center for Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

With Marc Gasol (rest) out, Randolph will start at center. He's averaging 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over his past three appearances, but figures to see more minutes than the 24.3 that he was averaging over that stretch. Once Gasol returns, Randolph will likely resume his role off the bench for the Grizzlies.