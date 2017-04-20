Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Will start Thursday
Randolph will draw the start at power forward for Thursday's Game 3 matchup against the Spurs, Rob Fischer of FOX Sports Southeast reports.
With the team down 0-2 in the series, the Grizzlies will opt to switch things up, inserting Randolph into the starting five in place of JaMychal Green. It's unclear how drastic of a minutes change Randolph will see, as he's averaged 31.0 minutes per game over the past two contests. That being said, the Grizzlies have their backs against the wall, so it seems likely that their veteran forward will see as many minutes as he can handle provided the game stays close.
