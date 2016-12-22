Bembry was assigned Wednesday to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.

Bembry has seen a total of two minutes over the Hawks' last seven games, so he'll head to Salt Lake City for the opportunity to see extended playing time. It's expected to just be a one-game stint for Bembry, so he should be recalled shortly after Thursday's outing versus the Texas Legends. That said, he's not part of the Hawks' regular rotation and won't see minutes in a competitive game on most nights.