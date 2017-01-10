Bembry (personal) will be active and available to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It was originally believed that Bembry would remain sidelined Tuesday following a death in the family, but he's since rejoined the team and will be active off the bench. That doesn't necessarily mean Bembry's slated to see a bunch of playing time, however, as he's still a bit buried on the depth chart and has averaged just 7.5 minutes per game in a minor bench role.