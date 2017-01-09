Bembry (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry is away from the team following a death in the family and will be sidelined for a second consecutive game. He could be available as soon as Friday's matchup with the Celtics, although the Hawks will give him as much time off as he needs to grieve with friends and family. Taurean Prince ended up playing 14 minutes in the Hawks' previous game Saturday against the Mavericks and would likely fill Bembry's minor role off the bench for as long as he's away from the team.