Bembry was recalled from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The Hawks sent the lightly-used Bembry to the D-League to get some run with Salt Lake City in their game Thursday with the Texas Legends. Bembry ended up playing 26 minutes Thursday, recording seven points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. Now that he's back with the Hawks, Bembry will be active Friday against the Nuggets with Tiago Splitter (hamstring) and Dwight Howard (back) expected to occupy the two inactive slots, but don't expect the rookie to see the floor unless the game turns into a blowout.