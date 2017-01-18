Bembry (personal) has rejoined the Hawks and will be available Wednesday against Detroit, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry had been away from the team due to a death in the family, but he rejoined the Hawks at shootaround and will be again be an option off the bench Wednesday night. The rookie out of Saint Joeseph's has held an inconsistent role thus far, appearing in just 15 games while spending some time in the D-League.