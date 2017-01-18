Bembry (personal) has rejoined the Hawks and will be available Wednesday against the Pistons, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry had been away from the team following a death in the family, but he took part in morning shootaround and will be again be an option off the bench Wednesday. The rookie out of Saint Joeseph's has held an inconsistent role so far this season, appearing in just 15 games while spending some time in the D-League.