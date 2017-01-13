Bembry (personal) will be available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry missed Thursday's practice and was away from the team earlier in the week after a death in the family, but he was present for morning shootaround Friday and looks like he'll be an option off the bench. The rookie wing logged only three minutes in Tuesday's decisive win over the Nets, but may not see the court if Friday's game proves from competitive.