Bembry will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks are resting a slew of players Wednesday, including Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway, Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard and Paul Millsap. Thabo Sefolosha is also fresh off a groin injury, so if he plays, he'll likely see limited minutes off the bench. That allows the Hawks to get some of their young, unproven guys some minutes, hence Bembry's promotion to the top unit. Bembry has seen double-digit minutes just twice since the start of March, but he could push for a 30-plus role Wednesday with so many bodies sidelined.