Bembry isn't with the Hawks and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks for personal reasons, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Bembry had taken some time off last week due to a death in the family, so it's likely that he's absent for the same reason Monday. The rookie is only a bit player in coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation, and any light minutes he may have received Monday could end up falling to fellow first-round pick Taurean Prince.