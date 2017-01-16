Bembry is not with the team and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks for personal reasons, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Bembry had taken some time off last week due to a death in the family, but whether he is absent for the same reason Monday is currently unknown. Bembry's absence from the lineup, however, should have very little impact on the team's rotation, as he has played a minor role off the bench this season.