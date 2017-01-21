Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Blazes past Chicago with 25 points

Schroder tallied 25 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal in just 26 minutes during a 102-93 win over the Bulls.

Schroder had his way with the Bulls, sprinting past their lumbering bigs on pick-and-rolls and chipping in a few threes when his defender would go under. Schroder's scoring blew the game wide open -- the score was 87-57 after three quarters -- so he played just 43 seconds in the fourth quarter. The German guard is on a role now, shooting 51.2 percent in January after going 51.2 percent in December.