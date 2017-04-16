Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Wizards

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Schroder (foot) is good to go for Sunday's Game 1 against the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schroder was held out of the final game of the regular season with a sore foot, but was fully expected to be ready for the playoffs, so this was the expected course of action all along. Look for him to take on his normal role as the team's starting point guard and should be on a full workload as the team attempts to make a statement in the first game of their playoff run. In four games against the Wizards this season, Schroder averaged 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 28.7 minutes. Jose Calderon should head back to a much smaller role off the bench with Schroder at full strength.