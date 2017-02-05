Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Double-double in Saturday's win
Schroder scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 win over the Magic.
The Hawks had this one well in hand by the half and gave their starters a rest in the fourth quarter, otherwise Schroder could have put up an even better line. He probably needed it -- the 23-year-old had looked sluggish in his previous two games since last weekend's quadruple-OT win over the Knicks, scoring just 17 points with five assists and going 0-for-5 from three-point range.
