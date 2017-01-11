Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Double-double in Tuesday's win

Schroder scored a team-high 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 assists, two steals and a rebound in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 win over the Nets.

It's his second double-double in five January games and sixth of the season, as Schroder's breakout campaign continues. While an increase in points and assists was expected once he took over as the Hawks' starting point guard, his scoring efficiency is a welcome surprise for anyone with fantasy shares in the 23-year-old -- Schroder's 46.5 percent shooting blows his previous career best of 42.7 percent out of the water, and puts him firmly in the top 10 among all NBA point guards.