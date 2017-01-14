Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Goes 2-for-11 in loss

Schroder finished with just four points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes during a 103-101 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Schroder's seven-game hot streak, in which he had two double-doubles and averaged 20.0 points, came to a crashing halt on Friday. He couldn't buy a basket and was ineffective as a facilitator. Still, the point guard is having a career season, putting up 17.4 points per game as well as 6.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds -- all career highs. He's been a semi-breakout fantasy star this season and is a must-own in deeper leagues.