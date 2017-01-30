Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Hands out career-high 15 assists in Sunday's win
Schroder supplied 23 points (9-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 assists, and four rebounds in 55 minutes during Sunday's 142-139 quadruple-overtime win against the Knicks.
Schroder dished a career high in assists while posting his seventh double-double in 2016-17. This was just his first performance of the season with at least 20 points and 10 dimes (and third of his career), but Schroder has definitely impressed in this his first year as a full-time starting point guard.
