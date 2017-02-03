Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Held to just five points against Rockets
Schroder finished with just five points (2-12 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 win over the Rockets.
Schroder continues to struggle with his shot after Thursday's stinker. Over his last four games, he's shooting just 32.2 percent from the floor and has converted two of his last 14 three-point attempts. He'll look to bounce back against The Magic on Saturday.
