Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads scoring again Wednesday

Schroder tallied 24 points (10-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 victory over the Nuggets.

After leading the team in scoring on Monday, Schroder did it again Wednesday, this time adding a double-digit assist total to the stats. He's still an integral part of the Hawks' attack, and when his team hits shots, he's a double-double threat in any game.