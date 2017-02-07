Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team in scoring versus Jazz

Schroder scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 120-95 loss to the Jazz.

Schroder led the team in scoring in the lopsided loss, but he was unable to rack up many assists as most of his comrades struggled to impact the game on the offensive end. His production across the board has been somewhat erratic of late, but his season averages of 17.2 points and 6.2 assists per game indicate that he should remain an integral part of the attack who is capable of producing helpful stats more often than not.