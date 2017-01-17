Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Misses only three shots en route to 28 points
Schroder scored 28 points (13-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Knicks.
Schroder rebounded from two terrible performances Friday and Sunday, during which he combined for just 10 points, nine assists, and five rebounds on 5-19 (26.3 percent) shooting. Monday's game snapped the mini-slump with one of his highest scoring and most efficient nights of the season. Before the mini-slump, Schroder had been on a bit of a hot streak, averaging 20.0 points, 6.6 assists, and 47.3 percent shooting during a seven game stretch - all of which represent improvements over his season-long averages, which were already on pace to set career highs. Owners will hope that Monday marks a lasting return to his elevated production.
