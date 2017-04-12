Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out Wednesday vs. Pacers

Schroder (foot) will not play during Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With the Hawks clinching a playoff birth and Schroder coming off of a foot injury, they'll opt to rest him during the regular-season finale Wednesday against the Pacers. As a result of his absence, expect Jose Calderon and Malcolm Delaney to see extra run at the point guard slot.

