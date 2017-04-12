Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out Wednesday vs. Pacers
Schroder (foot) will not play during Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With the Hawks clinching a playoff birth and Schroder coming off of a foot injury, they'll opt to rest him during the regular-season finale Wednesday against the Pacers. As a result of his absence, expect Jose Calderon and Malcolm Delaney to see extra run at the point guard slot.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, start Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scratched for Friday's game•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Starting Friday vs. Cavs•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Doubtful Friday vs. Cavs with foot sprain•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Drops 29 points Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...