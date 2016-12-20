Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Posts 31 points, eight dimes in win

Schroder erupted for 31 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 40 minutes in a 110-108 win over the Thunder on Monday.

Opposing point guard Russell Westbrook may have overshadowed him with a 46-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist effort, but Schroder's team got the last laugh, as the 23-year-old continued to shine en route to the Hawks claiming their fourth win in six games. Schroder has hit double figures in the scoring column in 13 straight contests, averaging 20.5 points, 7.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 treys and 1.1 steals per game during that span. If his huge counting stats totals weren't enough, he's also been remarkably efficient, knocking down 50.2 percent of his shots from the field and 88.4 percent of his attempts from the free-throw line.