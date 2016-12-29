Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Posts game-high 27 points Wednesday
Schroder scored 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) with five assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 102-98 win over the Knicks.
Schroder performance was a nice recovery from his poor eight-point performance against the Timberwolves on Monday. He's currently enjoying his best scoring stretch of the season despite that game, averaging 22.8 points over his last five games.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 in loss Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Posts 31 points, eight dimes in win•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Drops season-high 13 dimes Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Pours in career-high 33 points in comeback victory•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 15 in Saturday's loss•