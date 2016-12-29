Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Posts game-high 27 points Wednesday

Schroder scored 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) with five assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 102-98 win over the Knicks.

Schroder performance was a nice recovery from his poor eight-point performance against the Timberwolves on Monday. He's currently enjoying his best scoring stretch of the season despite that game, averaging 22.8 points over his last five games.