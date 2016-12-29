Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Posts game-high 27 points Wednesday

Schroder scored 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) with five assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 102-98 win over the Knicks.

Schroder performance was a nice recovery from his poor eight-point performance against the Timberwolves on Monday. He's currently enjoying his best scoring stretch of the season despite that game, averaging 22.8 points over his last five games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola