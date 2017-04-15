Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Sunday vs. Wizards

Schroder (foot) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Schroder missed the Hawks' final game of the regular season dealing with lingering foot soreness, though he will probably take part in the Hawks' first playoff game Sunday against the Wizards. If for some reason his condition worsens and he ends up sidelined, expect Jose Calderon or Malcolm Delaney to see extra run. His status should be updated after Sunday morning's shootaround.