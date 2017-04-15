Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Sunday vs. Wizards
Schroder (foot) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Schroder missed the Hawks' final game of the regular season dealing with lingering foot soreness, though he will probably take part in the Hawks' first playoff game Sunday against the Wizards. If for some reason his condition worsens and he ends up sidelined, expect Jose Calderon or Malcolm Delaney to see extra run. His status should be updated after Sunday morning's shootaround.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out Wednesday vs. Pacers•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, start Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scratched for Friday's game•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Starting Friday vs. Cavs•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Doubtful Friday vs. Cavs with foot sprain•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...