Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 in loss Wednesday

Schroder recorded 21 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3 Pt), seven assists and one rebound in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 84-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Schroder was the only player in the entire game to crack 20 points. The third-year guard from Germany has gained steam in December, increasing his scoring average to 20.6 and his assist average to 7.7 in the month which is five points and two assists more than he averaged in November.