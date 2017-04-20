Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 23 in Game 2 loss vs. Wizards
Schroder recorded 23 points (8-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 109-101 Game 2 loss to the Wizards.
Schroder was aggressive offensively taking by far the most shots of any Atlanta player, but at 38.1 percent from the field he wasn't very efficient. Schroder was engaged in a heated point guard duel with John Wall for a majority of the night, but he was outgunned this time as the Hawks fell to 0-2 in the series.
