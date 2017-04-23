Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 27 in Game 3 win
Schroder scored 27 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-98 Game 3 win over the Wizards.
He's been impressive so far in his first playoff series as the Hawks' starting point guard, averaging 25.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals through three games. The 23-year-old Schroder may need to find another gear if Atlanta is going to avoid a first-round exit, however.
