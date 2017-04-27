Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 29 points in loss

Schroder recorded 29 points (10-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, two steals and one rebound across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 103-99 Game 5 loss to the Wizards.

Schroder scorched the Wizards from long range connecting on a series-high five three on 83.3 percent from deep. It resulted in his highest point total of the series and of all scorers in the game, but it wasn't enough to sneak by Washington in Game 5. The German point guard has really stepped it up in the playoffs, scoring at least 20 points in four of his five games for an average of 24.4 points per game-- more than six points higher than his regular season average.