Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 25 in Game 1 loss
Schroder scored 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 Game 1 loss to the Wizards.
He did his best to keep pace with Washington's dynamic backcourt, but to no avail. Schroder has now scored at least 20 points in three of his last five playoff games dating back to last season, and figures to continue coming up big as the Hawks try to avoid a first-round exit.
