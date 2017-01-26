Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Torches Chicago again with 24 points

Schroder finished with a team-high 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) along with nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes Wednesday during a 119-114 win over the Bulls.

On January 20th, Schroder had 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting against the Bulls. Just three games later, Schroder went off again, eviscerating the inexperienced Jerian Grant and sprinting past the 35-year-old Dwyane Wade. Chicago just has no answers for Schroders speed, and he's taken full advantage of it. Schroder meets his match on Friday, however, when Atlanta takes on the Wizards and the even faster John Wall.