Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Inks two-year contract with Hawks
Dedmon has agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract with the Hawks.
Dedmon declined a $3 million player option with the Spurs for the upcoming season, which was clearly the right call, as he'll see a significant pay raise with his move to Atlanta. So far this offseason, the Hawks traded away Dwight Howard and lost Paul Millsap to the Nuggets in free agency, so Dedmon should jump in and provide some much-needed frontcourt help. With Miles Plumlee, John Collins and Mike Muscala all in the fold at center, Dedmon isn't guaranteed a starting role, but the value of his contract does suggest he'll be a significant part of the team's regular rotation.
More News
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Declines player option•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Will come off bench in return•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Off injury report for Game 5•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Expects to play in Game 5•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Out due to illness•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Records double-double in 18 minutes•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...