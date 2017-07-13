Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Inks two-year contract with Hawks

Dedmon has agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract with the Hawks.

Dedmon declined a $3 million player option with the Spurs for the upcoming season, which was clearly the right call, as he'll see a significant pay raise with his move to Atlanta. So far this offseason, the Hawks traded away Dwight Howard and lost Paul Millsap to the Nuggets in free agency, so Dedmon should jump in and provide some much-needed frontcourt help. With Miles Plumlee, John Collins and Mike Muscala all in the fold at center, Dedmon isn't guaranteed a starting role, but the value of his contract does suggest he'll be a significant part of the team's regular rotation.