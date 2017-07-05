Hawks' Diamond Stone: Traded to Atlanta
Stone will be sent to the Hawks in a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
In addition to Stone, the Hawks will pick up Jamal Crawford and a first-round pick, while the Clippers receive Danilo Gallinari and the Nuggets get a 2019 second-round pick. Stone likely isn't going to step into a huge role with the move, but the fact that the Hawks are going on a youth movement could mean they make an extra effort to get Stone reps. He'll likely start the year out behind both John Collins and Miles Plumlee in the frontcourt, which should limit his overall fantasy impact.
