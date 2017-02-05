Hawks' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in Saturday's win
Howard scored 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 win over the Magic.
The Hawks had this one well in hand by the half and gave their starters a rest in the fourth quarter, otherwise Howard could have put up an even better line. The 31-year-old was still on the court long enough to record his seventh double-double in the last eight games, though, and 33rd on the season.
More News
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Erupts for 24 points, 23 rebounds•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Cools down Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Goes 3-for-11 in win•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Manages just four points in loss to Pistons•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Will sit out Monday's game for rest•