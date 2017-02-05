Hawks' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in Saturday's win

Howard scored 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 win over the Magic.

The Hawks had this one well in hand by the half and gave their starters a rest in the fourth quarter, otherwise Howard could have put up an even better line. The 31-year-old was still on the court long enough to record his seventh double-double in the last eight games, though, and 33rd on the season.

