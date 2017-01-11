Hawks' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in Tuesday's win

Howard scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-8 FT) while adding 16 rebounds and a block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 win over the Nets.

He had a terrible night from the free throw line, even by Howard's low standards, but he also produced his fourth consecutive double-double and 25th of the season in 33 games. The 31-year-old is now averaging 13.4 boards per game, his best performance on the glass since his final season with the Magic in 2011-12.