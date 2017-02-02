Hawks' Dwight Howard: Cools down Wednesday

Howard scored six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 116-93 loss to the Heat.

Coming into Wednesday, Howard had recorded five consecutive double-doubles, so his lack of offense is a little surprising. Expect Howard to play with a little more energy coming up in the next two games as he takes on his former teams, the Rockets and the Magic, Thursday and Saturday.

