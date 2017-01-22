Hawks' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Saturday's win

Howard scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-7 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 win over the 76ers.

After managing only nine total rebounds in his prior two games, Howard was able to dominate the glass against the Sixers with Joel Embiid (knee) getting the night off. Howard's now recorded six double-doubles in his last nine games, and 27 on the season.