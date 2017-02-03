Hawks' Dwight Howard: Erupts for 24 points, 23 rebounds

Howard posted 24 points (11-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 win over the Rockets.

Howard bounced back in a big way after scoring just six points in 25 minutes against the Heat on Wednesday. On the second leg of a back-to-back, the 31-year-old center dominated all activities around the rim. He snatched five offensive rebounds, and muscled his way through the Rockets' frontcourt for easy layups and dunks. Howard will play another former team next against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.