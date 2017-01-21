Hawks' Dwight Howard: Goes 3-for-11 in win

Howard put up 11 points (3-11 FG, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during a 102-93 win over Chicago on Friday.

Howard had his second consecutive unproductive game after returning from a one-game absence (rest). Although he's averaging 12.8 rebounds this season, Howard has just nine rebounds in his last two games and 15 points. Don't be surprised if his struggles continue when the Hawks take on league-leading shot blocker Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on the second half of a back-to-back Saturday.