Hawks' Dwight Howard: Goes for 15 points, 20 boards in win vs. Mavs

Howard went for 15 points (4-10 FG, 7-9 FT), 20 rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during a 97-82 victory against Dallas on Saturday.

It was the fourth time this season Howard has grabbed at least 20 rebounds in a game and he was also on target from the free throw line. The 10 field goal attempts were the most Howard has taken since Dec. 16 as he doesn't regularly get a ton of opportunities on the offensive end. He will get a few days off before Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.