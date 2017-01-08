Hawks' Dwight Howard: Goes for 15 points, 20 boards in win vs. Mavs
Howard went for 15 points (4-10 FG, 7-9 FT), 20 rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during a 97-82 victory against Dallas on Saturday.
It was the fourth time this season Howard has grabbed at least 20 rebounds in a game and he was also on target from the free throw line. The 10 field goal attempts were the most Howard has taken since Dec. 16 as he doesn't regularly get a ton of opportunities on the offensive end. He will get a few days off before Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Tallies another double-double in Thursday win•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Rebounds from New Year's Day struggles•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Nabs 22 rebounds Wednesday night•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Scores 20 points in Monday's return from injury•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: To start at center Monday•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Now probable Monday vs. Timberwolves•