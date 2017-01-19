Hawks' Dwight Howard: Manages just four points in loss to Pistons

Howard produced four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 21 minutes during a 118-95 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Howard didn't do hardly anything at all against Detroit in his return to the court following a one-game absence for rest. The four points were his lowest total since Dec. 2 when he managed just two points in another loss to the Pistons. Howard did at least swat three shots, his highest total since. Nov. 22 against the Pelicans. We'll see if he bounces back on Friday against the Bulls.