Hawks' Dwight Howard: Nabs 22 rebounds Wednesday night

Howard scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 FT) with 22 rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 102-98 win over the Knicks.

Howard has looked spry in the two games he's played since sitting three games with a back injury, posting two straight double-doubles. He'll draw a tougher matchup against Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons on Friday-- he was limited to just two points and six rebounds the last time around.