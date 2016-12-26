Hawks' Dwight Howard: Now probable Monday vs. Timberwolves

Howard (back) is now being labeled probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves after originally being listed as out, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Howard had missed the Hawks' last three games with back spasms, but after traveling with the Hawks to Minnesota, he took part in the team's morning shootaround and apparently made it through the session without any setbacks. The Hawks figure to take another look at Howard prior to pregame warmups, but it looks like the big man is on track to return to action. Howard would presumably reclaiming his starting role at center, pushing Kris Humphries back to the bench while also resulting in Mike Muscala taking on lesser minutes with the second unit.